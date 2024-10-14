Are guys today more shy around girls than in previous generations?

I already know the answer. I work in a casino with 3k employees. We have a new-ish co worker in my department. He's mid 20s and He has a crush on a hot ass co-worker who works as a food server in one of our restaurants. She is early 20s and is a legit 9.5 out of 10. I'd post her picture but we're not allowed to.



Anyway, we've been trying to help him have the confidence to ask her out. He never did. He's got self confidence issues. When we push him to a point, he gets mad and says basically he's not good enough for her.



Well, it's been around 6 months and we found out this hot ass girl has been single all this time and was just begging to be asked out. She's a bit of a loner herself, we're thinking she's got self confidence issues as well.



Well, she's not single anymore. Apparently, one of our security guards asked her out... this guy is a fat, bald asian guy who's in his mid 40s. They're always together during break and my co worker is fucking devastated about it.



You gotta shoot your shot. Just fucking do it.



Looking back, I should have told her about him to get things rolling. Crazy to see this girl this hot going out with a guy twice her age, and she's like 4 inches taller than him.