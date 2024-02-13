Are guys like Eric Albarracin and Javier Mendez even actually good coaches for MMA?

GolovKing
Neither guy actually has MMA experience. Eric was a wrestler and Javier Mendez was an American style kickboxer. I feel like neither guy actually had much to do at a technical level with improving the great fighters who train with them. Javier Mendez is more of a manager of a gym and the elite guys at aka got to where they were skill wise by their previous experience and from training with one another. Eric is more like a hype man and assistant for Henry who knows far more about wrestling than he does and even seems like he's actually better at training people too.