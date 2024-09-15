Are fighters becoming too similar that the product is getting boring?

Was MMA more interesting before? (Like 15-20 years ago)

  • Total voters
    13
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,881
Reaction score
45,255
A good majority of these fighters are so well rounded and complete now it's becoming more like playing chess in how they fight.

In the past there use to be glaring weaknesses and you can see and the styles were very unique in a way. Now most of these fighters looks like a carbon copy of each other.

You do get the odd fighter that stands out like Poatan, Khamzat or even Ngannou.

But yeah I can see 10-15 years from now everyone will know all the secrets and nuances of the MMA fight game. And both fighters will just cancel each other out in a way and make it for a dull fight.

You would have to be exceptional to be noticed.

Thoughts?
 
It's also that the UFC doesn't allow them to have a character. They want everything bland and the same. Same uniforms, boring posters, can't do much to have a spectacular entrance. With the show at the Sphere, you'd hope the UFC sees the value in giving the show more character but I doubt they will.

It's always the UFC brand >>>>>>> the fighters, when it comes to promotion.


And the ones who do get the individualized promotion are often the guys who don't need it as much, like Izzy and his dancing squad entrance. The up and coming guys, the guys most people haven't heard of, are the ones who need it the most.
 
Last edited:
1000%. I've been saying it for years now. Before we had fighters who mastered one discipline and crossed over to learn others but it was tailored to bring the fight into a fighter's wheelhouse.

Now since we have MMA mcdojos everywhere we get these cookie cutter fighters that where everyone knows a little bit of something but no one masters anything anymore.
 
Iroh said:
It's also that the UFC doesn't allow them to have a character. They want everything bland and the same. Same uniforms, boring posters, can't do much to have a spectacular entrance. With the show at the Sphere, you'd hope the UFC sees the value in giving the show more character but I doubt they will.

It's always the UFC brand >>>>>>> the fighters, when it comes to promotion.


And the ones who do get the individualized promotion are often the guys who don't need it as much, like Izzy and his dancing squad entrance. The up and coming guys, the guys most people haven't heard of, are the ones who need it the most.
Click to expand...

I hear yah, I understand that. But the fighting aspect is just getting monotonous to me. It's not as interesting. You get the odd fight that stands out and very interesting. But the overall product is getting lame.
 
StonedLemur said:
You guys realize that you can go watch something else right?

Nobody forces you to tune in.
Click to expand...

I actually haven't watched a full MMA event in 2 months now. Or even just the main card. Trust me no one forcing me. I'm just pointing out an observation of mine.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
1000%. I've been saying it for years now. Before we had fighters who mastered one discipline and crossed over to learn others but it was tailored to bring the fight into a fighter's wheelhouse.

Now since we have MMA mcdojos everywhere we get these cookie cutter fighters that where everyone knows a little bit of something but no one masters anything anymore.
Click to expand...

That's well said my friend. Couldn't have said it better.
 
The evolution of coaching and gameplan also is heading towards more boring fights. Back in the day the gameplan were blast them and kick them in the head. While now is about making the fight boring and keep it safe as much as possible

Like in the Rose vs Esparza fight. Rose gameplan was do not engage or she will take you down so just wait for a mistake and an opening. And Esparza gameplan was wait for her to engage and then take her down. So they both cancel each other out and they just kept looking at each other for 5 rounds
 
Naw im not buying it. Its still a fight. Its still chaotic. Theres still levels . Theres still strategies and unique builds. Its the UFC show that puts out the blandness.
 
StonedLemur said:
So people come to an MMA forum just to bitch about MMA, and Im not allowed to retort?
Click to expand...

I mean, it’s an mma forum, so this would kind of be the place to bitch about it.

And no, no one’s keeping you from retorting, or what not. I just don’t think “Watch something else,” is a realistic option.
 
Rataria said:
Naw im not buying it. Its still a fight. Its still chaotic. Theres still levels . Theres still strategies and unique builds. Its the UFC show that puts out the blandness.
Click to expand...

That's fair, but don't you think the fighters skill sets are becoming so complete that in due time everyone going to know what everyone else going to do in a way. Like have sixth sense in knowing all the moves and how to defend certain attacks.
 
Ube said:
I mean, it’s an mma forum, so this would kind of be the place to bitch about it.

And no, no one’s keeping you from retorting, or what not. I just don’t think “Watch something else,” is a realistic option.
Click to expand...
I mean its an MMA forum and all anyone does is bitch and moan about it.
 
Allow all knees, stop scoring ineffective crotchsn- I mean takedowns, actually prevent mouthbreathers from using EPO.

There, I fixed your shitty product
 
StonedLemur said:
You guys realize that you can go watch something else right?

Nobody forces you to tune in.
Click to expand...
With all due respect, thats not what the discussion is about. We all know we can watch something else.
 
Yes. I don’t think it will never get to the point where it all becomes the same, because there will always be outliers to shake the meta, but the “well roundness” is streamlining it a bit. Almost like other pro sports. Who knew?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,368
Messages
56,193,642
Members
175,100
Latest member
gusserdudr

Share this page

Back
Top