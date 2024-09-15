Are fighters becoming too similar that the product is getting boring?

A good majority of these fighters are so well rounded and complete now it's becoming more like playing chess in how they fight.



In the past there use to be glaring weaknesses and you can see and the styles were very unique in a way. Now most of these fighters looks like a carbon copy of each other.



You do get the odd fighter that stands out like Poatan, Khamzat or even Ngannou.



But yeah I can see 10-15 years from now everyone will know all the secrets and nuances of the MMA fight game. And both fighters will just cancel each other out in a way and make it for a dull fight.



You would have to be exceptional to be noticed.



Thoughts?