Everyone knows the iconic Converse All Star. They come in all kinds of colors and you'll see all kinds of people wearing them all over the world. It has a simple, easy to wear style than can be matched with many outfitsThe Air Jordan 1 came out in the 80s, and as we know Jordans are still super popular long after MJ retired form basketball. None more iconic than the AJ1 though.To me it feels like the AJ1 made a comeback just a few years ago and since then all kinds of new colorways have been coming out since then... and they still sell like crazy. It feels like they are here to stay, much like the All Stars have been in for decades.I happen to own a pair of the suede colorway pictured below and they are super comfortableTHOTS???Even King James knows what's up- and he already has his own line of Nike shoes