Social Are Air Jordan 1s the Chuck Taylors/All Stars of the 21st century?

Everyone knows the iconic Converse All Star. They come in all kinds of colors and you'll see all kinds of people wearing them all over the world. It has a simple, easy to wear style than can be matched with many outfits

s-l1600.jpg

1722803157794.jpeg
Gty_snoop_dog_mm_150728_2x3_1600.jpg

425_kristen_stewart_mtv_GettyImages-88086597.jpg


The Air Jordan 1 came out in the 80s, and as we know Jordans are still super popular long after MJ retired form basketball. None more iconic than the AJ1 though.

https%3A%2F%2Fhypebeast.com%2Fimage%2F2015%2F06%2F4-things-you-should-know-about-the-air-jordan-1-4.jpg



celebrities-wearing-nike-air-jordan-sneakers.jpg

egzmlqewdpnibfyulhrp.jpg

1681901248-slash.jpg


To me it feels like the AJ1 made a comeback just a few years ago and since then all kinds of new colorways have been coming out since then... and they still sell like crazy. It feels like they are here to stay, much like the All Stars have been in for decades.

I happen to own a pair of the suede colorway pictured below and they are super comfortable

sub-buzz-956-1697037868-1.jpg


THOTS???

Even King James knows what's up- and he already has his own line of Nike shoes

LeBron-James-Air-Jordan-1-Bred.jpg
 
I think you are onto something, TS.
 
