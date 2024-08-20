RBR Ardreal Holmes Jr. vs Hugo Noriega Sept.12th Salita Promotions DAZN

Ardreal Holmes Jr.-Hugo Noriega confirmed for Flint on Sept. 12

Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr., a junior middleweight from Flint, Michigan, is to fight Hugo Noriega of Cuba at the city’s Dort Financial Center on Sept. 12.
Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr., a junior middleweight from Flint, Michigan, is to fight Hugo Noriega of Cuba at the city’s Dort Financial Center on Sept. 12.

Joseph Hicks will by then have fought Ronnie Austion at middleweight, and in the same weight division, Da’Velle Smith will have confronted an opponent who is still to be confirmed.

“There’s nothing like fighting at home, and I know on Sept. 12 there will be a raucous crowd rooting me on,” said Holmes. “When I get my ‘W’ over Hugo Noriega, it will put me just that much closer to my dream of winning a world title.”
 
