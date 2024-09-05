Arcades

Wrath of Foamy

So I'm staying in Cornwall, I visited Newquay yesterday and entered three attractions, only to find them dominated by penny machines and those cheap games that reward children with tickets for shit prizes.

A year prior, I visited Brighton pier and Bournemouth pier, and whilst there were some classic arcade games, there really wasn't much in terms of modernity or innovation.

A key part of my childhood was visiting Southsea once a year and jumping on the arcade games there, and in my teenaged years? I used to live in Ryde and often visited the arcades in Ryde pier, playing classics and Fist of the North Star.

So my question is this.

Is there any arcade in the UK that specialises in modern arcade gaming?

Much love to AM2.
 
There's a bar not too far from me that's a dedicated place full of arcade machines and pinball machines, I went straight for the Tekken 3 machine they had last time i went

 
