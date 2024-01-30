Not sure the Vision Pro is an Arcade topic, since it's not much for gaming. Certainly not VR gaming at any rate.



The Verge/Nilay's "review" is interesting, since it's more an opinion piece on VR/MR as a consumer trend and it's potential to replace laptops and tablets for portable productivity. Notable in that because the Apple Vision Pro was getting mainstream attention they didn't get their usual VR enthusiast, Adi Robertson, to review it. The editor in chief stepped in, and Nilay usually focuses more on futurism, philosophical and social implications of technology.

Nilay compares eye and hand tracking as a user interface for passthrough MR (and the quality of passthrough MR) to the brief period where voice recognition improved dramatically in the early 2000s, and products like Dragon Naturally Speaking were being proposed as potential replacements for keyboards and mice. Turned out voice controls have some scenarios where they work well, but for serious productivity they are slower and clunkier and see limited adoption as an interface even on smartphones. He thinks VR/MR will be the same, based on Apple being unable to solve the issues and tradeoffs that have always been limitations of the format.

Clearly not exactly a VR/MR enthusiast, he doesn't see it going mainstream. Even if the main reasons Nilay gives are headsets being uncomfortable, they mess up your hair, not being able to share content easily, impeding communication and he's not comfortable with hand tracking when jerking off to online porn (I assume that was half serious and a reference to the sheer amount of personal info these devices are recording).