New Doubts About Trump’s Fraud Verdict​

Appellate judges say New York Attorney General Letitia James may have exceeded her legal authority.​

Another Lawfare case against Trump is falling apart. Judges are basically stating common sense for anyone who doesn’t have Stage 4 TDS.Get ready for the triggeringA five-judge appellate panel on Thursday heard Mr. Trump’s appeal of a lower-court judge’s penalty for allegedly inflating the value of his real-estate assets to obtain better loan terms. Ms. James’s lawsuit was unusual since nobody claimed to be harmed by the former President’s alleged legerdemain, which is ordinarily required in fraud cases.Several appellate judges noted as much. “I’m sorry, what’s being described sounds an awful lot like a potential commercial dispute between private actors,” Justice John Higgitt noted. It seems, he mused, that the AG is “going into an area that wasn’t intended for her jurisdiction.” He suggested the court may need to impose “guardrails” on the AG’s power.Holy shit… that last line.