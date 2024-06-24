Apparently the Arnold / Stallone rivalry was very real

I knew they were competitive and have heard Sly say he really hated Arnold for a long time. But i always thought they were kind of in cahoots and found the rivalry mutually beneficial. But lol man I didn't realize ... I guess Sly wasn't exagerrating when he said he used to hate him.For instance, there was the time a journalist wrote a piece claiming Arnold was a closet Hitler lover and that his dad was a nazi whose job it was to round up Jews for concentration camps, and that his dad was also an abusive alcoholic.Well, her source was later revealed to be Sly. And she says Sly paid her legal fees when Arnold sued for libelLol that's pretty low, Stallone.Anyway Wikipedia has an article detailing their fued and there were some events I'd never heard before, so thought I'd share here.