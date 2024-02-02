BoxerMaurits
“There is no tomorrow!”
Rest easy, champ.
RIP...
Weathers in Happy Gilmore is extremely underrated
He wasn't just an action star his charisma and humor is what really made him so likable..RIP...
Weathers in Happy Gilmore is extremely underrated
Yeah....but it played so well into the plot I think he knew he had to take one for the team as a whole.Such a shame he died in Rocky 4; would have been great to have him in the Creed Movies.