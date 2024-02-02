News Apollo Creed actor Carl Weathers passed away, aged 76

Dillon You Son of a Bitch.......... He seemed like he lived a good life and will always be remembered for his awesome roles.
 
RIP...

Weathers in Happy Gilmore is extremely underrated

W4Zzhs.gif
 
Watching this I just realized that they probably put him in an oversized cardigan in that movie to distract from how yoked he was at that age. Daaaaamn.
 
Such a shame he died in Rocky 4; would have been great to have him in the Creed Movies.
 
tank666 said:
Such a shame he died in Rocky 4; would have been great to have him in the Creed Movies.
Yeah....but it played so well into the plot I think he knew he had to take one for the team as a whole.
 
True it made the Drago fight so much more meaningful and gave Rocky lejit reason to unretire. There can't be many of the original Rocky family left apart from the big man 😪
 
Just realised Talia Shire still alive lejit thought she died in real life.
 
