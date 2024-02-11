Apex cards

Your deal

  • Superbly entertaining

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Something to watch

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • I'm indifferent

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • The UFC is dying

    Votes: 3 33.3%
  • Total voters
    9
I'm curious how you all feel about the UFC choosing to continue to shove Apex cards down our throats in place of quality fights in arenas? Personally, I'm done with these events if they continue to be subpar, I feel like the UFC is cheating us even though they're free to watch.

The fights actually put me to sleep twice yesterday, if that isn't a sign of what kind of a shit product it's become then I don't know what is (rant over).
 
Last edited:
You're right, we are being cheated even though it's a free product, and that's because the goof himself promised this would never happen. His exact words were "we'll never become boxing", in reference to top heavy fight cards. But as long as we have these shilling, Oliver Twist ass shersheep holding their little slop bowls out for "mor",nothing is going to change.

Tl;dr: look at this neck beard complaining about free shit
<Oku04>
 
I guess the question is, would you rather have a card a month/every other month but filled with more named fighters and PPV level setting or a bunch of subpar DWCS fighters and have almost all weekends with events.

I believe it's how you go into the event. I go in there with the mindset that they are going to be a bunch of mid/low tier fighters and most fights are not going to be that good. I do notice myself saying "I don't know these fighters" for most of these cards. However, if a good knockout/fight happens in the card, while hanging with some Sherbros and laughing at some images/memes, I'm ok with that.
 
  • I'm indifferent

But as I said in the other thread for the fighters exposure with live crowds I feel is important. Plus seeing a favored fighter live is something special or least highly fun.

I certainly don't miss the asshat boo-babies... Fuk them shitbags.

<{titihmm}>
 
