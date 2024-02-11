Poirierfan
Aug 31, 2016
27,164
45,272
I'm curious how you all feel about the UFC choosing to continue to shove Apex cards down our throats in place of quality fights in arenas? Personally, I'm done with these events if they continue to be subpar, I feel like the UFC is cheating us even though they're free to watch.
The fights actually put me to sleep twice yesterday, if that isn't a sign of what kind of a shit product it's become then I don't know what is (rant over).
