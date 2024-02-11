Apex cards

I guess the question is, would you rather have a card a month/every other month but filled with more named fighters and PPV level setting or a bunch of subpar DWCS fighters and have almost all weekends with events.



I believe it's how you go into the event. I go in there with the mindset that they are going to be a bunch of mid/low tier fighters and most fights are not going to be that good. I do notice myself saying "I don't know these fighters" for most of these cards. However, if a good knockout/fight happens in the card, while hanging with some Sherbros and laughing at some images/memes, I'm ok with that.