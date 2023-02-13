I think we can all agree, regardless of religion (or lack of religion for atheists) that one thing we cannot tolerate and need to stamp out is...tolerance. There's no room in society for embracing those who are different from us or trying to get along with those we disagree with. You're either with us or against us, shove that Kumbaya shit up your ass.



AOC is right, those greedy corporatists spending that $ so that millions of people see these messages of hope and peace must have some ulterior motive. Detective AOC is on he case too, so don't anyone fret as she'll save us all!