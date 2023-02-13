Whippy McGee
https://nypost.com/2023/02/13/aoc-accuses-christian-super-bowl-ad-of-making-fascism-look-benign/
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under fire for claiming that Super Bowl ads meant to share Jesus Christ’s message of love were trying to “make fascism look benign.”
The Bronx and Queens “Squad” Democrat went on the attack late Sunday after two commercials were aired with the tagline “He Gets Us.”
“Something tells me Jesus would not spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign,” AOC wrote on Twitter.
The first ad that aired Sunday night urged viewers to be more childlike and featured kids of different races embracing each other. The other showed images of violent confrontations before displaying text reading: “Jesus loved the people we hate.”
.... Read More.
Here are some of the commercials. Judge for yourselves.
All it takes is a little call for unity and understanding to freak out a Radical Democrat.
