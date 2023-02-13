Social AOC blasts ‘Jesus gets us’ Super Bowl ads, says they endorse ‘fascism’

Whippy McGee

Whippy McGee

Surf 4 Life
@Steel
Joined
Sep 3, 2014
Messages
26,082
Reaction score
63,866
https://nypost.com/2023/02/13/aoc-accuses-christian-super-bowl-ad-of-making-fascism-look-benign/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under fire for claiming that Super Bowl ads meant to share Jesus Christ’s message of love were trying to “make fascism look benign.”

The Bronx and Queens “Squad” Democrat went on the attack late Sunday after two commercials were aired with the tagline “He Gets Us.”


“Something tells me Jesus would not spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign,” AOC wrote on Twitter.


The first ad that aired Sunday night urged viewers to be more childlike and featured kids of different races embracing each other. The other showed images of violent confrontations before displaying text reading: “Jesus loved the people we hate.”

.... Read More.

Here are some of the commercials. Judge for yourselves.





All it takes is a little call for unity and understanding to freak out a Radical Democrat.

 
Meh if people want to call out "Satanism" your goanna have people doing the opposite with Christianity.

Fuck em both. But I do agree, I don't think Jesus would be spending money on a sporting event
 
Jesus would despise Trump.
Trump got the Christian endorsement because he found out Jerry Falwell Jr liked to watch his wife get drill pressed by the pool boy.
According to the pool boy if Jerry Jr was going to eat a pie he would prefer it to be full of cream.
 
44nutman said:
Jesus would despise Trump.
Trump got the Christian endorsement because he found out Jerry Falwell Jr liked to watch his wife get drill pressed by the pool boy.
According to the pool boy if Jerry Jr was going to eat a pie he would prefer it to be full of cream.
Click to expand...

That... is a very disturbing image .
 
The easiest counter that wastes the least amount of time on an idiot like that:

7b0rih.jpg
 
I've had no problem with the commercial its a good commercial, but it was funded Hobby Lobby.

Fuck Hobby Lobby
 
I think we can all agree, regardless of religion (or lack of religion for atheists) that one thing we cannot tolerate and need to stamp out is...tolerance. There's no room in society for embracing those who are different from us or trying to get along with those we disagree with. You're either with us or against us, shove that Kumbaya shit up your ass.

AOC is right, those greedy corporatists spending that $ so that millions of people see these messages of hope and peace must have some ulterior motive. Detective AOC is on he case too, so don't anyone fret as she'll save us all!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,065
Messages
55,189,119
Members
174,662
Latest member
filthybliss

Share this page

Back
Top