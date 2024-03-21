Matsukaze
Anyone ever change bjj academy's due to a change in owner affiliation?
I recently made that decision about a year ago. I'm a two stripe brown belt and I left my old gym, who changed affiliations, to go to another school that I could continue what I had been doing for 15 years and hopefully earn the black belt. I didn't want to have to basically start over learning a new curriculum too
