Anyone ever change bjj academy's due to a change in owner affiliation?
I recently made that decision about a year ago. I'm a two stripe brown belt and I left my old gym, who changed affiliations, to go to another school that I could continue what I had been doing for 15 years and hopefully earn the black belt. I didn't want to have to basically start over learning a new curriculum too
 
That's kind of odd. Most people feel greater connexion and loyalty to their instructor, not to the affiliation.
 
Einheri said:
That's kind of odd. Most people feel greater connexion and loyalty to their instructor, not to the affiliation.
Second this sentiment. I can see it happening though if you really had a problem with the affiliation. Say, the new affiliation was one of the most controversial ones, which I'll leave unnamed to not derail.

On the curriculum, a change in affiliation doesn't really change much. It still comes down to the instructor and what they emphasise. I understand that there might be some that for example have a additional requirements (say, Gracie and a self defence portion that I hear about, don't quote me on it because I don't know for sure) that one might now really like. At my gym, when we finally got affiliated, nothing much changed, we still taught the stuff we liked. We did get a brand new sign up though....
 
I’m pretty sure what’s what happened with Kurt osiander and it didn’t turn out well for him honestly
 
Matsukaze said:
Anyone ever change bjj academy's due to a change in owner affiliation?
I recently made that decision about a year ago. I'm a two stripe brown belt and I left my old gym, who changed affiliations, to go to another school that I could continue what I had been doing for 15 years and hopefully earn the black belt. I didn't want to have to basically start over learning a new curriculum too
If you're from a big city, its totally fine. In most cities, less established gyms are constantly coming and going; so no hard feelings. Even seen
some very well-established gyms move around or disappear all together.
 
