Anyone watching the self-defense championship on youtube?

I thought the first season was interesting and shed some light in "real" situations that only gets talked about in theory. It's cool these guys are getting actually trained fighters and martial artists and see how they do in these situations.



I did think some of the scenarios were a bit goofy and they didn't clearly define how points are given so I wonder if season 2 will address these issues.



The first episode is out and it seems they didn't really address the scoring system.





I do find it interesting they have 2 participants who will add new perspectives.

First is the Israeli fighter. I don't know much about him but it seems he might have dealt with real situations being an Israeli. Probably had military experience and maybe even combat experience. Most regular Israeli guys I know have had combat experience in the Army and this experience will likely affect how they deal with self-defense situations.



The second is the regular Ozzie bloke lol. It seems ridiculous to have a guy who's a regular beer drinking Australian in this kind of show but I think a normal guy might do better in some situations than trained fighters. The problem with trained combat sports athletes is that their tendency is to fight back when sometimes the best thing to do is deescalate/run/hide.