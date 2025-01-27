Anyone use Airbnb lately?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
I've never stayed at an Airbnb place before.
I remember when they first came out everyone loved it, but then years later people were saying it sucked. But what's the current status? Has it been ruined?
I'm traveling soon and I need to decide on whether to go with Airbnb or hotel. I may only stay 1 or 2 nights. Not sure yet.
