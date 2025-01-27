  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Anyone use Airbnb lately?

I've never stayed at an Airbnb place before.

I remember when they first came out everyone loved it, but then years later people were saying it sucked. But what's the current status? Has it been ruined?

I'm traveling soon and I need to decide on whether to go with Airbnb or hotel. I may only stay 1 or 2 nights. Not sure yet.
 
Over the years I've leaned more towards hotels than Airbnb. The cleaning fee they charge is getting ridiculous, and sometimes you may get property catfished by the Airbnb pictures. Hotels on the other hand are more consistent and you can collect/spend points if you choose a chain

I actually used to host Airbnb in my guesthouse, but I charged a very low cleaning fee and priced it reasonably. My experience is that 97% of Airbnb guests are respectful and clean with the remaining 3% being assholes junkies

thanks-for-the-hospitality-v0-c1zkryvwmz7d1-1.jpg
 
1 or 2 nights? Easily hotel.

You might live next to an apartment full of dogs barking in an AirBnB and you wont know beforehand because those reviews are removed.
 
