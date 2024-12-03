Anyone remember the [Enter Recent Welterweight Champion Here] would destroy Prime GSP arguments?

I remember this whole thing started with Woodley when he started calling for the GSP fight then when Woodley got exposed for wilting to wrestling and pressure (what GSP was known for) Usman became the guy, then got KTFO by Leon and tooled in the rematch after that I even saw a few posts saying Leon's striking and average defensive wrestling would be too much for GSP. Then Belal (a much shittier version of Georges goes out there and dog walks him at the old age of 35. I haven't seen anyone say Belal would be a stylistic nightmare for St Pierre yet which gives me hope these fucking noobs have realized the WW division hasn't "evolved" as much as they say it has sadly it only took OG Belal winning the belt before they shut the fuck up