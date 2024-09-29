Anyone not care about Jones vs Stipe whatsoever and all the BS match ups

Both great fighters that are long past their prime and inactive, but I don't care about watching the fight. Its similar to the Tyson-Paul situation where its clear they are just milking the name value of the fighters. This is a bullshit match-up that makes no sense. The UFC has been SUCKING lately. They tried to sell us on BSD and a past prime injured Moicano beats him. The only fight that I am actually excited about this year is Topuria vs Holloway, every other fight is just hype.

UFC isn't dying, but its killing its long time supporters with the bullshit.
 
franquito said:
Jones vs Stipe, Maybe more than any other fight in history-
Will tell us which one is GOAT
And which one was never any good at all
If the fight does happen I this the opposite is more likely.

I think that regardless of who wins it is going to be obvious that neither looks like the best heavyweight in the world right now.
 
franquito said:
Jones vs Stipe, Maybe more than any other fight in history-
Will tell us which one is GOAT
And which one was never any good at all
That’s not fair at all. If Stipe loses it says nothing about his ranking as the goat because of his age and the long layoff. If Jon wins it does nothing for him in regards to his ranking as a HW either because he has only 2 fights in the weight class. This is such an odd fight the ufc is hell bent on making. Jon’s lucky the matchmakers have lost the plot and rescheduled the fight instead of making Jon fight the interim champ. The only reason I can think they’re doing this is because of the gate stipe vs jon pulled in before Jon pulled out. That’s all I’ve got.
 
It's just a gimmick fight. Would be fine with it if it was treated as such and we had the best heavyweights in the world fighting for the belt.
If you had this as co-main with Aspinall fighting for the title on the same card would actually work quite well.
 
Legendary said:
Both great fighters that are long past their prime and inactive, but I don't care about watching the fight. Its similar to the Tyson-Paul situation where its clear they are just milking the name value of the fighters. This is a bullshit match-up that makes no sense. The UFC has been SUCKING lately. They tried to sell us on BSD and a past prime injured Moicano beats him. The only fight that I am actually excited about this year is Topuria vs Holloway, every other fight is just hype.

UFC isn't dying, but its killing its long time supporters with the bullshit.
Totally agree. Jones should be fighting Aspinall anyway, not Stipe. Stipe hasn't fought for over 3 years and doesn't deserve a title shot for that issue alone. Besides that he's 42 and will be an easy target for Jones.
 
Heavyweight is just not very good right now. Besides aspinal and jones, who really is at that top level
 
I think its a fukin stupid pointless match, but of course im gonna watch the spectacle.

ENTHRONE ASPINAL

"Boycotting" fights tho, is for the WEAK. Will stream.
 
snaportap21 said:
That’s not fair at all. If Stipe loses it says nothing about his ranking as the goat because of his age and the long layoff. If Jon wins it does nothing for him in regards to his ranking as a HW either because he has only 2 fights in the weight class. This is such an odd fight the ufc is hell bent on making. Jon’s lucky the matchmakers have lost the plot and rescheduled the fight instead of making Jon fight the interim champ. The only reason I can think they’re doing this is because of the gate stipe vs jon pulled in before Jon pulled out. That’s all I’ve got.
At this point I have to believe that the real reason is because both fighters will have decided that they are fighting each other then retiring. They will not take another fight and if one was forced on them then they would retire on the spot instead. This does nothing for Jon's HW run nor would it do much for Stipe.

Best we are gonna get is a "man... I wish they did this fight 8 years ago"
 
I'm excited. Of course I'd rather see Jon vs Aspinall.

But Jon is always Jon.
Any fight with Jon is more fun to me than the average HW fight like Tybura vs Rozenstruik.
Legendary said:
Both great fighters that are long past their prime and inactive, but I don't care about watching the fight. Its similar to the Tyson-Paul situation where its clear they are just milking the name value of the fighters.
Oh come on - what an exaggeration.
Jon is still a guaranteed favorite against every HW except maybe Aspinall.
 
muaythaibeast said:
It's just a gimmick fight. Would be fine with it if it was treated as such and we had the best heavyweights in the world fighting for the belt.
If you had this as co-main with Aspinall fighting for the title on the same card would actually work quite well.
Aspinall vs who?

Gane who everybody says is a can cause Jones beat him?

Volkov who Gane has already pieced up so he's also a can

Pavlovich who Volkov pieced up = Can

Blaydes who has lost any chance he's ever had at getting the gold? Can


This is the Sherdawg mentality you see. You talk about all these heavyweights but who are they?

Jones, Aspinall and Stipe might very well be the best in the world.

If Jones beats Aspinall you guys are gonna call Aspinall a can or too green.
 
Legendary said:
Both great fighters that are long past their prime and inactive, but I don't care about watching the fight. Its similar to the Tyson-Paul situation where its clear they are just milking the name value of the fighters. This is a bullshit match-up that makes no sense. The UFC has been SUCKING lately. They tried to sell us on BSD and a past prime injured Moicano beats him. The only fight that I am actually excited about this year is Topuria vs Holloway, every other fight is just hype.

UFC isn't dying, but its killing its long time supporters with the bullshit.
To be fair BSD got the absolute shot beat out of him that first round then took the second fairly easy with 1 fuckin eye and if he had 2 I truly believe he'd have won that fight by decision or round 4 or 5 stoppage and I'm not even a fan of his tbh.

I definitely am not excited about Jones vs old as man Stipe and I'm from the Cleveland.
 
Instead of Ngannou vs Aspinall, Dana White has blessed us with relic Jones/Stipe
 
