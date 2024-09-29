Anyone not care about Jones vs Stipe whatsoever and all the BS match ups

Legendary
Both great fighters that are long past their prime and inactive, but I don't care about watching the fight. Its similar to the Tyson-Paul situation where its clear they are just milking the name value of the fighters. This is a bullshit match-up that makes no sense. The UFC has been SUCKING lately. They tried to sell us on BSD and a past prime injured Moicano beats him. The only fight that I am actually excited about this year is Topuria vs Holloway, every other fight is just hype.
UFC isn't dying, but its killing its long time supporters with the bullshit.
