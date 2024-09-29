Anyone not care about Jones vs Stipe whatsoever and all the BS match ups

franquito said: Jones vs Stipe, Maybe more than any other fight in history-

Will tell us which one is GOAT

And which one was never any good at all

That’s not fair at all. If Stipe loses it says nothing about his ranking as the goat because of his age and the long layoff. If Jon wins it does nothing for him in regards to his ranking as a HW either because he has only 2 fights in the weight class. This is such an odd fight the ufc is hell bent on making. Jon’s lucky the matchmakers have lost the plot and rescheduled the fight instead of making Jon fight the interim champ. The only reason I can think they’re doing this is because of the gate stipe vs jon pulled in before Jon pulled out. That’s all I’ve got.