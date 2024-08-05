Movies Anyone make the case why were American movies better in the 10s compared to the naughties or the 90s

I understand it is subjective but i would love to see someone steelman the 10s as a movie decade.
 
The Great Train Robbery was quite the masterpiece, no doubt about it
 
There was actually quite a bit of good movies in the 10s.

The revenant,Dredd,Upgrade, Her, Interstellar, The Raid, Under the skin, The Rover, The Witch, Place Beyond the Pines, Chronicle, The Nice Guys, The Wailing, etc.

I'm sure there are a few I'm forgetting. Ex machina and a few other of those a24 or blum horrors. Invisible man, Oculus, it comes at night etc. I thought kevin smiths 'Tusks' was super underrated. Backcountry is a great Bear as villain film sorta similar to the edge.

Had some of the best MCU films up until and including endgame.

Had Mission Impossible creeping through with Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout.

The Lobster, killing of a sacred deer, the favourite are all good Lathimos films.

swiss army man is a very good film made by the guys who directed Everything everywhere all at once. I actually think it is better.


That's about all I can think of at the moment but there are more for sure. There were definitely some great movies in the 10s if you can wade past the bullshit.
 
The 10s had some great comedies depending on your taste. Might be superior to the 1990s. Yes the 90's had Sander, Mike Myers and Chris Farley at their best, but:



Super Troopers


1722893447473.jpeg

Superbad


1722893447495.jpeg

The Hangover


1722893447515.jpeg

Anchorman


1722893447534.jpeg

Shaun of the Dead


1722893447553.jpeg

The 40-Year-Old Virgin


1722893447572.jpeg

Step Brothers


1722893447590.jpeg

Hot Fuzz


1722893447610.jpeg

Old School


1722893447629.jpeg

Tropic Thunder
 
All of these movies took place in the 00s not the 90s lol

And neither one of these films are superior than the best of the 90s films imo
 
