Nizam al-Mulk
Jun 11, 2024
353
123
I understand it is subjective but i would love to see someone steelman the 10s as a movie decade.
The 10s had some great comedies depending on your taste. Might be superior to the 1990s. Yes the 90's had Sander, Mike Myers and Chris Farley at their best, but:
Super Troopers
Superbad
The Hangover
Anchorman
Shaun of the Dead
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Step Brothers
Hot Fuzz
Old School
Tropic Thunder