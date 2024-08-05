There was actually quite a bit of good movies in the 10s.



The revenant,Dredd,Upgrade, Her, Interstellar, The Raid, Under the skin, The Rover, The Witch, Place Beyond the Pines, Chronicle, The Nice Guys, The Wailing, etc.



I'm sure there are a few I'm forgetting. Ex machina and a few other of those a24 or blum horrors. Invisible man, Oculus, it comes at night etc. I thought kevin smiths 'Tusks' was super underrated. Backcountry is a great Bear as villain film sorta similar to the edge.



Had some of the best MCU films up until and including endgame.



Had Mission Impossible creeping through with Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout.



The Lobster, killing of a sacred deer, the favourite are all good Lathimos films.



swiss army man is a very good film made by the guys who directed Everything everywhere all at once. I actually think it is better.





That's about all I can think of at the moment but there are more for sure. There were definitely some great movies in the 10s if you can wade past the bullshit.