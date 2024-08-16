Anyone know ralphc1 IRL?

Fedorgasm
In the thread about losing our dear friend @BisexualMMA, someone mentioned that we also haven't seen @ralphc1 online in months.
It seemed disrespectful to continue that investigation in that thread, so I thought I'd start a new one dedicated to ralphc1.
So without doxxing the guy, can anyone just confirm yes or no that you know his real identity? We just want to know if he's safe.
