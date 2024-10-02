Anyone know much about printers? Ink vs. laser

Bornstarch said: I need a printer to print knife sketches for knife making. Something that only gets used very rarely but works when I need it, like once a year or so. I just found out that laser printers don't need ink? I only need to print in black and white.



All the printers I've used in the past use ink and only works for like a few years and when I need to use it again, it doesn't work anymore. Click to expand...

Laser printers don't use ink but they need toner. The main difference is usually you can get more prints out of laser printer for the price of supplies but Ink Jets have better colors. Laser gives a more sharp image. So it really depends on the situation. If you need a lot of detail then laser is better but more vivid colors would be for ink. You can get upwards of 1200 pages on some toner cartridges where an inkjet might get 300.Inkjet printers are generally cheaper for a good quality one and and they have newer ones now with ink tanks that give you many more pages at a lower cost too than regular ink cartridges.