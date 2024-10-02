Anyone know much about printers? Ink vs. laser

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,361
- Reaction score
- 8,279
I need a printer to print knife sketches for knife making. Something that only gets used very rarely but works when I need it, like once a year or so. I just found out that laser printers don't need ink? I only need to print in black and white.
All the printers I've used in the past use ink and only works for like a few years and when I need to use it again, it doesn't work anymore.
All the printers I've used in the past use ink and only works for like a few years and when I need to use it again, it doesn't work anymore.