  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Anyone here got a Wikipedia account?

GuanoApes

GuanoApes

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Feb 11, 2015
Messages
967
Reaction score
125
It won’t let me create one.

But anyways, for the article on mountain lions, under Habitat and Distribution, it has two occurrences of mountain lions being caught/spotted in Illinois.. One in 2008, and another in 2013..

en.m.wikipedia.org

North American cougar - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

There was however a mountain lion that was hit by a car in Illinois in 2022, which is not on thee Wikipedia link/article..

press-release

Press Releases
www.illinois.gov www.illinois.gov

abc7chicago.com

Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says

A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
abc7chicago.com abc7chicago.com

Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County | FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.
www.fox32chicago.com www.fox32chicago.com

I was wondering if anyone here is able to edit Wikipedia, I ask that you try to add that cougar getting hit by a car in 2022 in Illinois to the list.. If you can.

Thanks.
 
No but I use Wiki a lot and actually donated once but I kept getting the banner begging me to donate after I already did. That pissed me off like I think after I give money I shouldn't have to see that shit anymore. So I wont donate again, sad because I actually don't mind giving a few bucks to a site I find useful but not if I still gotta see that damn banner.:mad:
 
BEATDOWNS said:
No but I use Wiki a lot and actually donated once but I kept getting the banner begging me to donate after I already did. That pissed me off like I think after I give money I shouldn't have to see that shit anymore. So I wont donate again, sad because I actually don't mind giving a few bucks to a site I find useful but not if I still gotta see that damn banner.:mad:
Click to expand...
I give money to this website, only for them to continually drive this fucker into the ground.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Family of 4 Murder Mystery Finally Solved After Year... with a Crazy Plot Twist
Replies
11
Views
443
Wilmer Digreux
Wilmer Digreux
chill doggie
1986 ‘Night of the UFOs’ in Brazil, photographed again in Texas.
Replies
11
Views
407
Wilmer Digreux
Wilmer Digreux

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,159
Messages
56,762,375
Members
175,388
Latest member
Lucas Daniel Colaço

Share this page

Back
Top