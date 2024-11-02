Anyone have a hybrid over 200k miles?

HockeyBjj

HockeyBjj

Yeah. I trust my random sherbros over anyone writing articles or youtuber online.

Anyone have a hybrid with the original battery go over 200k miles? I’m the type to buy a new car and take care of it for 15-20 years. The mpgs of a hybrid would be nice as I have a 25 mile commute, half 55 mph country road half 45mph 4 lane city with a load of stop signs and round abouts.

I just don’t want a massive “surprise” repair bil around 130-180k miles I would have been better off paying more each month for gas but having a reliable 4 cylinder traditional engine.
 
