Apparently this comet, "the best comet of 2024," is going to get pretty close to earth and will be visible to the naked eye. I'm planning to drive out in the countryside with a girl to see this.
Could be a nice date idea @Slothbroth
- October 2-9: from 0.0 to -3.0 mag, but too close to the Sun to be visible to the naked eye. Can be observed and photographed with a telescope in the morning with the necessary precautions. The most optimistic forecasts say that the comet will exceed magnitude -5.0 — if so, it'll be visible to the naked eye even in the daytime sky close to the Sun.
- October 10-12: from -3.0 to -1.0 mag, appears in the evening in the Northern Hemisphere shortly after sunset, very low in the western sky in the constellation of Virgo. Short observation window, but visible with the naked eye! Best time to see the comet. Makes its closest approach to Earth on October 12.
- October 13-14: from -1.0 to 1.0 mag, quickly losing brightness, but moving farther from the Sun and therefore easier to see. Visible with the naked eye in the evening about an hour after sunset. On October 14, C/2023 A3 will pass close to another comet, 13P/Olbers (mag 10).