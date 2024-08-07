anyone get their place broken into?

my place got broken into last night, and man it came as a shock. after being at my place for four years i thought i was invincible, but nope. guy ended up taking around 1k worth of stuff, which isn't much and it should be covered. i can't provide much advice other than keep your windows closed at all times, especially if you have older windows. obvious advice to most, but i learned the hard way. guy ended up opening a window in the back, behind a locked gate. i thought the window was impossible to open, because the wood was really old and felt stuck with the framing. what kind of shocked me the most, was that the guy didn't destroy my place necessarily. he took some cash and my weed lol, which didn't bother me so much. took some jackets that fit him, some other clothes as well, took very little electronics. didn't touch any of my tv's. though it looked like he was planning on taking some of my personal photos. the guy went into my closet, raided that, though luckily didn't get a chance to take those.

that is what i think bothers me the most. going through my personal photos, writings, etc. i feel really violated lol. i don't know how else to react. it's a weird feeling. not really asking for advice, just opening it out there for anyone else who has had their place broken into, any interesting stories, advice, etc.
 
When I was a kid my family home got robbed. They took all my mom’s jewelry, broke stuff, broke windows and broke the door. Only happened once.

Well we got robbed one other time but all they took was my Xbox. Many years after the first robbery someone snuck in a window stole my Xbox and left. That was over the course of 15 years living there for me and 35 years for my parents so not too bad.
 
NoSmilez said:
You should install some cameras. Also booby trap the windows.
i live in a 2-unit duplex, and my neighbor calls the cops all the time about guys hanging in out front porch. the asshole decided to try it when we were both out of town.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
When I was a kid my family home got robbed. They took all my mom’s jewelry, broke stuff, broke windows and broke the door. Only happened once.

Well we got robbed one other time but all they took was my Xbox. Many years after the first robbery someone snuck in a window stole my Xbox and left. That was over the course of 15 years living there for me and 35 years for my parents so not too bad.
as sad as i'm sorry to hear about all your run-ins, it actually makes me feel better. sorry to feel better over your misfortune man haha. i need a laugh somewhere today before it ends lol.
 
