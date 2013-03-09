Anyone ever bought Bitcoin?

Just bought 1 bitcoin from Coinbase.com

I needed .60 bitcoin to continue my newsgroup membership at a certain website. Buying bitcoin is ridiculous in that you have to put in your bank checking and routing numbers, as well as your bank username and password for them to verify and link your bank account to your bitcoin account. I just used one of my old bank accounts I never use that has almost no money in it after I bought the bitcoin just in case I get hacked.

This is the only way to go in order to avoid the six strikes policy that all ISPs are implementing.
 
I bought 100 bitcoins around a year ago for $4 each, their price now is something like $35 each :D. Ive never had to give out my bank details or anything though.. i bought them via paypal and then got the coins sent to my bitcoin wallet by giving the site i bought them off my wallet address..

Also, if you're interested in mining bitcoins, id suggest investing in one of these:-

http://www.butterflylabs.com/
 
$45 right now. A lot of people think it will pass $100 by the end of the year.
 
I strongly, strongly doubt this. I've never done it personally, but that would go against much of what the purpose of bitcoins stands for. There's got to be other ways to purchase, man. I used to know a Silk Road vendor, and the way him and his customers did business was not like that. Anonymity at all costs. Bank username and password screams "imma take your shit".

And what newsgroup site makes you pay for membership now? Been a couple years, but that doesn't make much sense.
 
bs you're looking for an assassin.
 
Yeah, at the rate their value is increasing, im inclined to agree with that. I know some people who are buying "rigs" from that site i linked.. i.e $20k+ on 5-10 of the processors. Butterfly labs estimates that you'll make your money back in as little as 2 weeks.. pretty crazy. Im also lead to believe that some places in the US take bitcoin as legit payment? like you can buy a dominos pizza for bitcoins? i dont know if this is true though, as im from the UK..but if more places start to accept bitcoin as currency, they will skyrocket in value even more so. I can't wait to see what happens with them.
 
No I've been really scared to do it. But I've been wanting to so I can buy drugs like super high scale coke and MDMA off the SilkRoad website
 
Ive never heard of Dominos taking bitcoin
Im pretty sure thats illegal and they would lose their business license because its not legal US tender
 
No, but I have read about them. Something is awfully . . . sketchy. You don't actually know who you are dealing with. There is no gov't on the other end.

BTW, I'm not even giving my mother my bank info.
 
SilkRoad is constantly monitored these days, blackmarketreloaded is better, if you need the onion link PM me.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-21427505

It's just a matter of time before this happens in the US imo :p.
 
you can do money orders through mtgox, you can just take cash to walmart and send it that way.

silkroad baby, that's how I get my ..
 
Last edited:
Hahaha it's like porn for users. Too bad it's basically a honeypot right now. Money was easily made through it.
 
Ahhh I thought you meant Dominos was accepting bitcoin

This reminds me of movies like Demolition Man and Fifth Element
Paying for food with black market credits
Future is now
 
Well that's very interesting.

How do those things work?
 
