Anyone ever bought Bitcoin?

Just bought 1 bitcoin from Coinbase.com
I needed .60 bitcoin to continue my newsgroup membership at a certain website. Buying bitcoin is ridiculous in that you have to put in your bank checking and routing numbers, as well as your bank username and password for them to verify and link your bank account to your bitcoin account. I just used one of my old bank accounts I never use that has almost no money in it after I bought the bitcoin just in case I get hacked.
This is the only way to go in order to avoid the six strikes policy that all ISPs are implementing.
