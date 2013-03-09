Anyone ever bought Bitcoin?

BearAKA said: $45 right now. A lot of people think it will pass $100 by the end of the year. Click to expand...

Yeah, at the rate their value is increasing, im inclined to agree with that. I know some people who are buying "rigs" from that site i linked.. i.e $20k+ on 5-10 of the processors. Butterfly labs estimates that you'll make your money back in as little as 2 weeks.. pretty crazy. Im also lead to believe that some places in the US take bitcoin as legit payment? like you can buy a dominos pizza for bitcoins? i dont know if this is true though, as im from the UK..but if more places start to accept bitcoin as currency, they will skyrocket in value even more so. I can't wait to see what happens with them.