Anyone else wanna see O'Malley vs Yan 2?

If O'Malley gets past Merab that is.





Bad judging aside, the first fight was really good.

O'Malley was doing a great job at range, catching Yan with his jab and cross. While Yan was having more success on the inside, he caught Sean with big counters.

Those were the most impactful shots of the fight, those and the knee which Sean landed in the third that cut Yan.



Petr also showed great wrestling in this fight, landing takedowns in each round.



I'm interested how this fight would end if it's 5 rounds.

Sean has shown that he has a good gas tank and toughness in his last fight.

Same goes for Yan.





Who do you have winning and how?