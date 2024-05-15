Anyone else wanna see O'Malley vs Yan 2?

If O'Malley gets past Merab that is.


Bad judging aside, the first fight was really good.
O'Malley was doing a great job at range, catching Yan with his jab and cross. While Yan was having more success on the inside, he caught Sean with big counters.
Those were the most impactful shots of the fight, those and the knee which Sean landed in the third that cut Yan.

Petr also showed great wrestling in this fight, landing takedowns in each round.

I'm interested how this fight would end if it's 5 rounds.
Sean has shown that he has a good gas tank and toughness in his last fight.
Same goes for Yan.


Who do you have winning and how?
 
Yan blew his ACL and meniscus at UFC 299. Have a doubt he's going to be fighting Sean anytime soon considering the run he's on and the injury.

It was a banger and I would definitely want to see a rematch, its possible in late 2025. Hope Petr has a good recovery.
 
Yan didn't look so good against Ya Dong, I think Sean stops him in a rematch
 
Yan will probably need at least 2 more wins to fight for a title & he's currently injured, O'Malley may not be the champ if Yan can even work his way back to title contention.

I'd like to see the rematch eventually though.
 
I really would , but not only is it not in the cards at the moment, I kinda doubt Sean would ever fight him again
 
If Yan can pull together a few high level wins, yeah. Sure.
 
Yan won the first fight imo, but now Sean is clearly on a good streak when Yan is 1-3 in his last four. I'm a Yan fan but I don't really see it happening before at least 2 good wins.
 
Latest posts

