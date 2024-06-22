Anyone else think the Whittaker/Aliskerov fight card is much better than UFC 303?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,122
- Reaction score
- 7,027
I kept thinking that UFC 303 was actually happening today based on how stacked the Whittaker/Aliskerov card was from bottom to top.
If you take a look at the UFC 303 card, it looks like another fuckin fight night at the APEX. The main card is good, but the prelims are worthless.
I really believe the card today should've been UFC 303 based on the original lineup before several fighters dropped out and the fights were changed.
The McGregor/Chandler card looked awful from the very beginning, don't you agree?
If you take a look at the UFC 303 card, it looks like another fuckin fight night at the APEX. The main card is good, but the prelims are worthless.
I really believe the card today should've been UFC 303 based on the original lineup before several fighters dropped out and the fights were changed.
The McGregor/Chandler card looked awful from the very beginning, don't you agree?