  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anyone else think the Whittaker/Aliskerov fight card is much better than UFC 303?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,122
Reaction score
7,027
I kept thinking that UFC 303 was actually happening today based on how stacked the Whittaker/Aliskerov card was from bottom to top.
If you take a look at the UFC 303 card, it looks like another fuckin fight night at the APEX. The main card is good, but the prelims are worthless.

I really believe the card today should've been UFC 303 based on the original lineup before several fighters dropped out and the fights were changed.
The McGregor/Chandler card looked awful from the very beginning, don't you agree?
 
Maybe. But people were going to watch because it was supposed to be McGregor vs Chandler
 
Much better? No!
But both are almost as good.
Whit vs Aliskerov has some good fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,947
Messages
55,727,958
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top