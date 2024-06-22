Anyone else think the Whittaker/Aliskerov fight card is much better than UFC 303?

I kept thinking that UFC 303 was actually happening today based on how stacked the Whittaker/Aliskerov card was from bottom to top.

If you take a look at the UFC 303 card, it looks like another fuckin fight night at the APEX. The main card is good, but the prelims are worthless.



I really believe the card today should've been UFC 303 based on the original lineup before several fighters dropped out and the fights were changed.

The McGregor/Chandler card looked awful from the very beginning, don't you agree?