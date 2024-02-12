Anyone else think Eric Bischoff doesnt get enough respect or credit ?

Evenflow80
I'm not sure I'm the only one who truly thinks the guy is a business and creative genius. The Monday Night Wars never would have happened if it wasn't for him. NWO, crow sting, outsiders , Hollywood Hogan, Goldberg, stone cold, rock, WWF attitude Era in general, none of that would have happened IMO.
He really came in and revived the dead horse that was WCW at the time. I've been listening to his podcasts (83 weeks) on YouTube and the guy seems so honest and sincere. Openly criticizes and admits his mistakes, and eloquently and believably defends others. He doesn't seem to even want to take shit about anyone, even Bret Hart who constantly shits on Bischoff even though I agree 100% with the latter than Bret came in with a huge chip on his shoulder and this obsessive vindictivness over the Monterial screw job. His heart wasn't in it anymore.
His argument that WCW was going to die regardless of what he did due to the Time Warner merger seems very plausible and he goes into too much detail foe it it be a lie.
I just genuinely feel everyone gives Vince all this praise (before all these scandals) but Bischoff hardly ever gets any. I'd place him firmly alongside Vince as a legendary wrestling figure.
Thoughts?
