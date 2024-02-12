Anyone else think Eric Bischoff doesnt get enough respect or credit ?

I'm not sure I'm the only one who truly thinks the guy is a business and creative genius. The Monday Night Wars never would have happened if it wasn't for him. NWO, crow sting, outsiders , Hollywood Hogan, Goldberg, stone cold, rock, WWF attitude Era in general, none of that would have happened IMO.

He really came in and revived the dead horse that was WCW at the time. I've been listening to his podcasts (83 weeks) on YouTube and the guy seems so honest and sincere. Openly criticizes and admits his mistakes, and eloquently and believably defends others. He doesn't seem to even want to take shit about anyone, even Bret Hart who constantly shits on Bischoff even though I agree 100% with the latter than Bret came in with a huge chip on his shoulder and this obsessive vindictivness over the Monterial screw job. His heart wasn't in it anymore.

His argument that WCW was going to die regardless of what he did due to the Time Warner merger seems very plausible and he goes into too much detail foe it it be a lie.


I just genuinely feel everyone gives Vince all this praise (before all these scandals) but Bischoff hardly ever gets any. I'd place him firmly alongside Vince as a legendary wrestling figure.

Thoughts?
 
He deserves a lot of credit for revolutionizing the television format of how it should be presented. Pretty much everything the WWE does now in that regard, was borrowed from WCW when WWE was playing catch up. Live. Three hours on Mondays. Two shows a week. They might've even had more PPV's throughout the year too.

His actual creative contributions begin and end with the NWO. That was the one great idea he had(or borrowed).
 
He didn't invent live wrestling or multiple shows in one week
 
I think he gets enough.

Give me a bottomless check book to sign anyone to sweetheart deals and I can put a good roster together. Doesn't mean I know the business enough to keep it from self destructing due to poor creative decisions, zero leadership and no control of said roster.
 
One thing I'll give Eric is that he's very aware and honest about himself in hindsight. More than just about any other shoot/pod/whatever guy that I've listened to, he's willing to eat what he ordered and (comparatively) is measured in his criticism and admonishing of others. Outside of Honky Tonk Man and Dave Meltzer of course.
 
I'm a WCW mark and think Bischoff can go fuck himself.

You say "he really came in and revived the dead horse that was WCW at the time" is not true. Bischoff had been in charge of WCW for several years at that point before he launched Nitro in 95 and started the nWo in 96. The guy got a blank check from Ted Turner and used it to throw shit at the wall until after 4 years of him being in charge, he got something to finally stick with the nWo, which was an idea he stole from Japan and only worked because literally up until the moment he was set to come out Hogan was undecided if he wanted to turn or not. If Hogan doesn't turn, the nWo flops.

Crow Sting was also Scott Hall's idea, Bischoff even admitted it after several years of wrestlers talking about it on shoot interviews lol

Bischoff's best idea, the nWo, got oversatured extremely quick, he let the inmates run the asylum, which buried the product, there's a reason he got let go and WCW tried to throw a hail mary and bring in Vince Russo because Bischoff was tanking the company so bad they were hemorraging upwards of $10 million a month, which was a lot of money back in 99.

Guy failed pretty hard for 4 years, then got his "83 weeks", and during those 83 weeks he started to fail hard again and it's funny that most of his failure, success, and then failure again was due to his infatuation with Hulk Hogan and never putting Hogan in check, which came around full circle again in TNA in 2010 when Bischoff got hired as their executive producer and him and Hogan tanked what was a really hot product before they came in.


This gif basically sums up how a lot of WCW fans thought of Bischoff before and after the nWo

