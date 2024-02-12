Anyone else think Eric Bischoff doesnt get enough respect or credit ?

I'm a WCW mark and think Bischoff can go fuck himself.You say "he really came in and revived the dead horse that was WCW at the time" is not true. Bischoff had been in charge of WCW for several years at that point before he launched Nitro in 95 and started the nWo in 96. The guy got a blank check from Ted Turner and used it to throw shit at the wall until after 4 years of him being in charge, he got something to finally stick with the nWo, which was an idea he stole from Japan and only worked because literally up until the moment he was set to come out Hogan was undecided if he wanted to turn or not. If Hogan doesn't turn, the nWo flops.Crow Sting was also Scott Hall's idea, Bischoff even admitted it after several years of wrestlers talking about it on shoot interviews lolBischoff's best idea, the nWo, got oversatured extremely quick, he let the inmates run the asylum, which buried the product, there's a reason he got let go and WCW tried to throw a hail mary and bring in Vince Russo because Bischoff was tanking the company so bad they were hemorraging upwards of $10 million a month, which was a lot of money back in 99.Guy failed pretty hard for 4 years, then got his "83 weeks", and during those 83 weeks he started to fail hard again and it's funny that most of his failure, success, and then failure again was due to his infatuation with Hulk Hogan and never putting Hogan in check, which came around full circle again in TNA in 2010 when Bischoff got hired as their executive producer and him and Hogan tanked what was a really hot product before they came in.This gif basically sums up how a lot of WCW fans thought of Bischoff before and after the nWo