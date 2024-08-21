Anyone else miss 2004 era of the internet?

Didn’t watch the video. There nothing to miss in 2004 you can’t find online right now. What you maybe miss is that small sense of community, which you can probably find on a Reddit or discord if you look hard enough
 
I had never ever even used a computer or knew what the internet was in 2004
 
Bornstarch said:
Seems like the internet culture was way better back then

The golden era of Internet is around 2005 to 2010 in my opinion.

Sites like YouTube and Wikipedia are already around so it's easy to get entertained and find information. Google was still in its "don't be evil" stage, social media hasn't possessed and manipulated the population like today. And more importantly, Sherdog was around and the OT massacre hasn't happened
 
The internet was at its peak between 99 - 2010 and has been downhill ever since.
 
Sherdog 07-12 was GOAT era. But I think the rest of the internet is better now. Less viruses, more content. I can find whatever I want with a few key words.
 
naw not really. Now the internet is faster and there are a lot of free streaming of everything
 
ever hear of the dead internet theory?
 
I don't remember anything special about the internet in 04 but a shitload of great games came out that year.
 
