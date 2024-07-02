Zazen
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2006
- Messages
- 11,668
- Reaction score
- 9,966
This guy has dropped this word several times now and he keeps doing it on the campaign trail as well. He's using it in a demeaning context. Replace Palestinian with pretty much anything else like Black or Jew and this dude's political career would be done. I think it's disgusting that he gets away with using dehumanizing language at a time when many of them are being slaughtered.
Everyone is talking about Biden basically being a corpse and that's understandable but it kind of sucks that this has gone under the radar as a result. If you're voting for Trump because you think he's going to be more isolationist you should probably think again. This dude will suck off Netanyahu even harder than Biden.
Everyone is talking about Biden basically being a corpse and that's understandable but it kind of sucks that this has gone under the radar as a result. If you're voting for Trump because you think he's going to be more isolationist you should probably think again. This dude will suck off Netanyahu even harder than Biden.