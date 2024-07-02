This guy has dropped this word several times now and he keeps doing it on the campaign trail as well. He's using it in a demeaning context. Replace Palestinian with pretty much anything else like Black or Jew and this dude's political career would be done. I think it's disgusting that he gets away with using dehumanizing language at a time when many of them are being slaughtered.



Everyone is talking about Biden basically being a corpse and that's understandable but it kind of sucks that this has gone under the radar as a result. If you're voting for Trump because you think he's going to be more isolationist you should probably think again. This dude will suck off Netanyahu even harder than Biden.



