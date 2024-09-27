Social Anyone else figure out how to eat less to lose weight without feeling bad?

I want to lose a few lbs. and keep it off. For exercise these days I just walk daily 30-60 min. My problem is when I don't eat to get full, I feel like hell. If I don't feel full at night I'll wake up starving (I usually eat a yogurt in the morning) and then if I don't eat a lunch by noon or 1 PM I feel like I have zero energy and am not myself. Anyone here successfully overcome this? In my 20s and early 30s it was easy, I worked out hardcore and did weight watchers and I was a lean 205. Now that I'm older it seems much harder to find the right eating habits combined with walking.
 
You eating enough protein? I get most of my protein with salmon sushi and it doesn’t take a lot to fill me up.

If I don’t eat something protein rich I’m always really hungry within an hour
 
I think your breakfast is too small. A yogurt is nothing. Eat most of your calories early in the day and eat small dinners
 
Hearty full breakfast, full lunch, light dinner.

Will take time to re-adjust, but better for you in the long run.

Try not to eat heavy after 7 pm.
If you have hunger pangs, eat non-sugary fruits or better raw veggies in the evening. Carrots, cucumbers, etc.

Also, eat a bit of kiwis. Regularly. They contain an enzyme that helps maximize iron intake into your blood. Your lack of energy when hungry may indicate anemia. Kiwis help with that.
 
UberHere said:
You eating enough protein? I get most of my protein with salmon sushi and it doesn’t take a lot to fill me up.

If I don’t eat something protein rich I’m always really hungry within an hour
Not enough it seems like. I eat a lot of nuts and some fruit.
 
fungi said:
Hearty full breakfast, full lunch, light dinner.

Will take time to re-adjust, but better for you in the long run.

Try not to eat heavy after 7 pm.
If you have hunger pangs, eat non-sugary fruits or better raw veggies in the evening. Carrots, cucumbers, etc.

Also, eat a bit of kiwis. Regularly. They contain an enzyme that helps maximize iron intake into your blood. Your lack of energy when hungry may indicate anemia. Kiwis help with that.
Kiwis are good I do like those. And actually I seem to get tired/lose energy more after I eat lunch as opposed to when I'm hungry. Sometimes that food coma hits hard.
 
gondo said:
Have you tried smoking or becoming a drug addict?
Great way to stop yourself from eating…
No but I quit drinking a few years back then realized those empty calories really did do much in terms of losing weight. These days I only drink one iced coffee in the morning and then water the rest of the day/night.
 
Probably eating more lean protein in the morning
 
Spounman said:
Kiwis are good I do like those. And actually I seem to get tired/lose energy more after I eat lunch as opposed to when I'm hungry. Sometimes that food coma hits hard.
Then your diet may be disbalanced. Do some bloodwork and if possible talk to a dietician/nutritionist.
 
Protein provides satiety, grains or flour based carbs just gonna leave you hungry again after a few hours.

That or you could pin a semaglutide like ozempic & that reduces hunger.
Is effective, but a bit of a Nancy imo, if dudes go that route.
 
How long have been trying to eat less?

The cravings will shrink over time.

I eat way less now, and reduce it each year as i age, and walking and cycling are my main two activities.

I really do not notice cravings anymore but it took time. Maybe 6 months before they were truly gone.
 
