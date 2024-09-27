I want to lose a few lbs. and keep it off. For exercise these days I just walk daily 30-60 min. My problem is when I don't eat to get full, I feel like hell. If I don't feel full at night I'll wake up starving (I usually eat a yogurt in the morning) and then if I don't eat a lunch by noon or 1 PM I feel like I have zero energy and am not myself. Anyone here successfully overcome this? In my 20s and early 30s it was easy, I worked out hardcore and did weight watchers and I was a lean 205. Now that I'm older it seems much harder to find the right eating habits combined with walking.