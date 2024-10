Got a coupon in the mail for a 9-piece bucket for only $13, and after not having KFC for probably 10+ years I decided to give it a shot.



Used that coupon twice in the last two weeks.

Gotta admit, its still pretty damn good. I expected the quality to go down but as far as I can tell they've maintained their standards.





Also I got a coupon for 'Any Footlong For $8' and picked out a $14 footlong and... I remember back in the '$5 Footlong' days they were actually much thicker sandwiches with more of the meat on them. I almost felt ripped off for paying $8 for it.