Anyone else binge eat?

After a hard 5-8 weeks of dieting and weight cutting, I always tell myself I will reverse diet and keep my weight low. So that I can make the next cut easier and eventually drop a weight class. Yet I always end up binge eating and gaining a shitload of weight fast. It sucks because now I have to diet harder for my next fight and cut more weight, making me want to eat more after. It’s like an endless cycle.



I used to never have a problem with food. MMA and weight cutting has given me a minor eating disorder