Anyone else binge eat?

After a hard 5-8 weeks of dieting and weight cutting, I always tell myself I will reverse diet and keep my weight low. So that I can make the next cut easier and eventually drop a weight class. Yet I always end up binge eating and gaining a shitload of weight fast. It sucks because now I have to diet harder for my next fight and cut more weight, making me want to eat more after. It’s like an endless cycle.

I used to never have a problem with food. MMA and weight cutting has given me a minor eating disorder
 
The limit for each cut should be 10% of your body weight. If you lose more than that, rubberbanding back to a higher weight becomes more likely.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Cut as in water or dieting or as a whole
Click to expand...

You can substract the water weight. You put it back on the second you start eating normally anyway. It's the loss of too much fat that freaks the body out. So let's say 10% is 20 lbs for you, and you lost 10 lbs water weight the first week, you would stop at 30 lbs.
 
