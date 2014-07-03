Anyone done IVF?

Has anyone and their spouse do IVF (in vitro fertilization)to have a child?

My wife and I have been trying to have a child for going on two years with no luck. We decided to see a reproductive endocrinologist to see what we can do to better our chances.

I had to give a specimen, twice which was a creepy experience. We both had blood work drawn. As it turns out, instead of having the amount of swimmers equivalent to the Persian army, my numbers were equivalent to Sparta's 300. And they weren't warrior swimmers either.

Her labs came back within normal limits. Due to my severe lack of capable swimmers IUI (intrauterine insemination, think Turkey blaster my a woman's vagina) was basically not going to work <5% of working.

We essentially were left with IVF as our only option. Here in NC, blue cross blue shield covers 0, zip, nil, nada, it is all out of pocket. We are looking at costs of >$15k for about a 60% chance of it working.

My wife has pretty much cried at some point every day since we found out. It does feel pretty emasculating to know your boys can't get the job done.

I was wondering if anyone on here has been through the IVF process and how it worked out for them. Our back up plan is use a sperm donor or adopt if this doesn't work out.

Cliffs:
1. My lack of swimmers don't swim well.
2. Going to do IVF.
 
I havent but I know a dr who runs a clinic. He has told me many stories of success and people paying their gratitude for years by sending pics and writing letters ect. I say go for it.

P.s. whats the donation process like? Do u have to give produce and give specimen at the clinic while u r there. If so can wife be in the room with you? If she can't what can be in the room with you? What does specimen go in? Please be very detailed about all this
 
lakersfan45 said:
I havent but I know a dr who runs a clinic. He has told me many stories of success and people paying their gratitude for years by sending pics and writing letters ect. I say go for it.

P.s. whats the donation process like? Do u have to give produce and give specimen at the clinic while u r there. If so can wife be in the room with you? If she can't what can be in the room with you? What does specimen go in? Please be very detailed about all this
TS spanked the monkey.


TS, go ahead and take a shot. I'm sure it has helped many people in the past. Truthfully, what other choice do you have?
 
The donation process is a bit odd. At our clinic I was met by a butch receptionist who led me to the cubicle sized room. When she shut the door behind me I noticed their was about a 2" gap underneath the door that allowed me to hear everything going on outside the room. Their was a piece of paper on the wall that had numerous rules on it such as "Clean up any spillage you may produce." "Wash your hands after completing donation" "Do NOT use any lubricants, INCLUDING saliva" lastly it said "If you can not complete donation after 45 minutes, you must reschedule."

Their was a rack of magazines that looked like all the pages were welted from moisture and stuck together. Then their was a TV, I took a paper towel and opened up the DVD cases, the collection was surprisingly good, I picked one called something like "Big titty sluts POV #16". I then sat in a leather chair that has probably seen hundreds of asses and completed in under 10min.
 
Gus Fring said:
TS spanked the monkey.


TS, go ahead and take a shot. I'm sure it has helped many people in the past. Truthfully, what other choice do you have?
The only other option we have is use a sperm donor and do IUI which is much cheaper. But I think in the future if we didn't give it a shot to have a biological kid through IVF I may regret it.
 
JohnnyDrama said:
The donation process is a bit odd. At our clinic I was met by a butch receptionist who led me to the cubicle sized room. When she shut the door behind me I noticed their was about a 2" gap underneath the door that allowed me to hear everything going on outside the room. Their was a piece of paper on the wall that had numerous rules on it such as "Clean up any spillage you may produce." "Wash your hands after completing donation" "Do NOT use any lubricants, INCLUDING saliva" lastly it said "If you can not complete donation after 45 minutes, you must reschedule."

Their was a rack of magazines that looked like all the pages were welted from moisture and stuck together. Then their was a TV, I took a paper towel and opened up the DVD cases, the collection was surprisingly good, I picked one called something like "Big titty sluts POV #16". I then sat in a leather chair that has probably seen hundreds of asses and completed in under 10min.
Thank u.
 
My wife has had 2 rounds of IVF now.

One with the most expensive and best rated clinic in our country and another that was paid for by the NHS, both failed.

It's a really painful and hope stealing experience.

At the end of it all you find yourself facing the possibility of never being able to have your own kids, only somone who can't have or is currently failing will understand what that means. You may end up wondering what lifes all about.
 
My sister used it with all 3 of her boys. I know at least the first two times she tried it didn't work, but once the first came along, I don't think she had any more problems with it working.
 
I just became an Uncle due to my sister having twins, as the end result of a years long process of her trying to have children. I heard it was EXTREMELY expensive...pretty much exactly what you're describing, but honestly, seeing the babies makes it worth it...especially when I know what they mean to her.
 
EGarrett said:
I just became an Uncle due to my sister having twins, as the end result of a years long process of her trying to have children. I heard it was EXTREMELY expensive...pretty much exactly what you're describing, but honestly, seeing the babies makes it worth it...especially when I know what they mean to her.
yes its an auwfully painful experience, my wife and I have been trying for well over 10 years.
 
Armbars said:
My wife has had 2 rounds of IVF now.

One with the most expensive and best rated clinic in our country and another that was paid for by the NHS, both failed.

It's a really painful and hope stealing experience.

At the end of it all you find yourself facing the possibility of never being able to have your own kids, only somone who can't have or is currently failing will understand what that means. You may end up wondering what lifes all about.
I am really sorry you and your wife has had to go through two rounds without success. I hope good luck comes your way in the future.
 
One of my old coworkers had the same issues with his wife, and she's from the Czech Republic. There you can have IVF done for significantly less money, so they set up a small business where people like yourselves go on vacation for a week, get some IVF done, and it's all about $6k, including travel.

So, medical tourism to legitimate countries with legitimate hospitals is something to look into.

Before anyone says BS, it worked for them, and they go back every year to help other couples. It's not a "sell your kidney" scam.
 
My cousin and his wife did. It worked for them.
They had a son.
Then miscarried.
Then had twin girls.

I heard its not uncommon for IVF to produce twins.
I dont know if it affected the miscarriage though.

Good luck TS.
 
Thanks Hunter. My sister in law had IVF and produced two little boys back in March.
 
Everyone does it in the UK now, hence the explosion in the proportion of twins & triplets being born. You can get it "free" on the National Health service here, too, costing the taxpayer around
 
MaureenCretis said:
Everyone does it in the UK now, hence the explosion in the proportion of twins & triplets being born. You can get it "free" on the National Health service here, too, costing the taxpayer around
My bro and sis in law did it for their first. I think the issue was on her side though so different scenario. She got pregnant second time naturally. best 18k they ever spent. Good luck
 
We have IVF subsidised by the government if you are under 35 I think.

I know a couple who just got pregnant using it after their 5th try or so.
 
