Anyone done IVF?

Has anyone and their spouse do IVF (in vitro fertilization)to have a child?



My wife and I have been trying to have a child for going on two years with no luck. We decided to see a reproductive endocrinologist to see what we can do to better our chances.



I had to give a specimen, twice which was a creepy experience. We both had blood work drawn. As it turns out, instead of having the amount of swimmers equivalent to the Persian army, my numbers were equivalent to Sparta's 300. And they weren't warrior swimmers either.



Her labs came back within normal limits. Due to my severe lack of capable swimmers IUI (intrauterine insemination, think Turkey blaster my a woman's vagina) was basically not going to work <5% of working.



We essentially were left with IVF as our only option. Here in NC, blue cross blue shield covers 0, zip, nil, nada, it is all out of pocket. We are looking at costs of >$15k for about a 60% chance of it working.



My wife has pretty much cried at some point every day since we found out. It does feel pretty emasculating to know your boys can't get the job done.



I was wondering if anyone on here has been through the IVF process and how it worked out for them. Our back up plan is use a sperm donor or adopt if this doesn't work out.



Cliffs:

1. My lack of swimmers don't swim well.

2. Going to do IVF.