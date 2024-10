I got a few family members that ride with em sometimes but arent members and dont wanna be members, they just run in the same social circles so they party with them sometimes



When I was locked up back in the early 2000's, there was a white dude that lived next to me, he was a cool dude, quiet and respectful, I was running the building janitorial crew so I got him a job on my team, we'd chit chat every day while we worked



A year or two later, Im at a bar on a Saturday night and he walks in wearing a Hells Angels vest with a few of his brothers, I was like what the heck, all this time we spent shooting the shit in jail and you never mentioned this LoL



I bought him and his guys a round of beers and we caught up for a little bit and then went our separate ways and I never saw him again after that, I hope he's well, he was a solid individual