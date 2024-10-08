Anybody watching Tulsa King?

I like Tulsa King!



Between this and the penguin, I usually have Mondays off and have been watching both of these shows on my day off.



It's not a technically great show, but it's fun. On par with Reacher. I will say the best part of the show was in season one when he was first coming to town and watching him get the respect of the locals.. I think the ending to season one fell a little flat and seemed rushed at the end. So far I'm digging this second season. I do think they should probably wrap it up here though I hate it when a show is successful and they just keep making seasons to milk it. Dwight needs to take out the bad guys and move on. Another season would likely be a mess.





But i recommend this show to just about any guy who likes mob and action stuff. It's hard not to enjoy it.