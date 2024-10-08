Anybody watching Tulsa King?

UberHere
It’s semi decent. Opening theme is catchy.
Mob drama with corniness and comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Starring Sylvester Stallone. Each episode only a half hour. Currently on second season Paramount Plus.
Not worth the subscription to Paramount, but worthwhile if you subscribe already imo.
It’s a fun show but pretty forgettable.
Lots of recognizable actors and actresses from the Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Sopranos are involved. Most recognizable name (other than Stallone) this season is the primary antagonist played by Neal McDonough.
Don’t really see any buzz about this show online so was wondering if anyone is actually watching it?
