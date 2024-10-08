Anybody watching Tulsa King?

It’s semi decent. Opening theme is catchy.

Mob drama with corniness and comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Starring Sylvester Stallone. Each episode only a half hour. Currently on second season Paramount Plus.

Not worth the subscription to Paramount, but worthwhile if you subscribe already imo.

It’s a fun show but pretty forgettable.

Lots of recognizable actors and actresses from the Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Sopranos are involved. Most recognizable name (other than Stallone) this season is the primary antagonist played by Neal McDonough.

Don’t really see any buzz about this show online so was wondering if anyone is actually watching it?
 
i-think-its-great-dwight-manfredi.gif
 
Only watched it with a friend who is in love with the show.seen like 4 or 5 episodes Its decent but would never go out of my way to watch it or search it.
 
between work, working out and boozing
I don't have any time left to watch TV sadly.
 
I like Tulsa King!

Between this and the penguin, I usually have Mondays off and have been watching both of these shows on my day off.

It's not a technically great show, but it's fun. On par with Reacher. I will say the best part of the show was in season one when he was first coming to town and watching him get the respect of the locals.. I think the ending to season one fell a little flat and seemed rushed at the end. So far I'm digging this second season. I do think they should probably wrap it up here though I hate it when a show is successful and they just keep making seasons to milk it. Dwight needs to take out the bad guys and move on. Another season would likely be a mess.


But i recommend this show to just about any guy who likes mob and action stuff. It's hard not to enjoy it.
 
CrimsonFan said:
I like Tulsa King!

Between this and the penguin, I usually have Mondays off and have been watching both of these shows on my day off.

It's not a technically great show, but it's fun. On par with Reacher. I will say the best part of the show was in season one when he was first coming to town and watching him get the respect of the locals.. I think the ending to season one fell a little flat and seemed rushed at the end. So far I'm digging this second season. I do think they should probably wrap it up here though I hate it when a show is successful and they just keep making seasons to milk it. Dwight needs to take out the bad guys and move on. Another season would likely be a mess.


But i recommend this show to just about any guy who likes mob and action stuff. It's hard not to enjoy it.
I kinda like how they did season 1. Not too over the top with “mob hits”. Some sporadic violence here and there leading up to a bloodbath finale. That’s kinda how it should be done.

Season two we have the ongoing slow burn with his NY drama and new dangerous antagonists in the Kansas City mob beef with the rich politically connected guy influencing things behind the scenes.

They can easily continue this for a third season unless they somehow wrap up his ongoing NY drama.
 
I have a feeling someone in his crew is gonna meet a tragic end which will cause a lot of them to bail on him. The weed dispenser guy is already considering it.
 
UberHere said:
I have a feeling someone in his cree is gonna meet a tragic end which will cause a lot of them to bail on him. The weed dispenser guy is already considering it.
Yeah I think his black driver guy is gonna get killed at some point.
 
UberHere said:
I kinda like how they did season 1. Not too over the top with “mob hits”. Some sporadic violence here and there leading up to a bloodbath finale. That’s kinda how it should be done.

Season two we have the ongoing slow burn with his NY drama and new dangerous antagonists in the Kansas City mob beef with the rich politically connected guy influencing things behind the scenes.

They can easily continue this for a third season unless they somehow wrap up his ongoing NY drama.
I liked the idea of it for sure. It just felt really rushed how suddenly he had this entire crew of people ready to risk their lives for him. Like it all came together out of nowhere and was way over the top when the show had been pretty grounded until that point. Hey I'm still watching. I like the show, and obviously I like a big shoot out finale. But I think it could have been handled a little better.
 
CrimsonFan said:
I liked the idea of it for sure. It just felt really rushed how suddenly he had this entire crew of people ready to risk their lives for him. Like it all came together out of nowhere and was way over the top when the show had been pretty grounded until that point. Hey I'm still watching. I like the show, and obviously I like a big shoot out finale. But I think it could have been handled a little better.
Definitely see that point. You’d think a bunch of non gangsters would be done when things get that intense that there’s a shootout with bikers ending in fatalities.
 
The road trip scenes where Dwight is eating MJ lolipop tend to be funny.
 
I binge watched season 1 over the past week cause it's on Amazon Prime Video for free, it was a lot better than I expected, the first few episodes had a lighthearted corniness that reminded of that show Weeds, with that hot ass milf Nancy Botwin, and thats what drew me in

I loved all the different characters from completely different lives that somehow came together to form this ragtag cobbled together mix matched get along gang

It started getting darker and more serious as it went along but it was still a fun ride til the last episode, I didnt care for that big blowoff one bit just cause it was so ridiculous and unbelievable, but then the huge swerve at the very end has me eager to start season 2, oh I hate that bitch!

Gonna wait for the last episode to drop and then use my 7 day free trial of Paramount Plus to hopefully run through that whole season without paying for it
 
I thoroughly enjoy it.

The fact that Sly is playing old Sly does it for me. He’s not old Sly playing his younger self which would ruin the show.

The limits he has and how it impacts the character is well done. He’s still a badass but he’s an aging and old badass.
 
Season 2 definitely raising the stakes. Can Sly’s half ass crew continue on? He has 2-3 in his crew who could become real gangsters (the big bodyguard dude and the bar owner; mayyyybe Tyson). Plus he does have a made guy in the crew from NY.
 
The show lacks good eye candy aka boobs. I'll watch, but not immediately like with other shows.
 
Is Season 2 here yet? I thought Season 1 was pretty good. I'll tune in for 2.
 
