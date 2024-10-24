Anybody watch Expedition Uknown?

Latest episodes was about Petra. If you don't know what Petra is, its where the Holy grail was found in IJTLC. Its crazy that this site was found in 1812, but only recently they have been allowed to excavate the ground beneath the famous Carving of the Treasury. And they found a tomb. They don't know why the treasury was carved, but I think its an elaborate Tombstone that probably had inscriptions inside that were removed/destroyed.

Thoughts?

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/12/science/petra-tomb-indiana-jones-discovery/index.html
 
Is it a traditional reality show? I'm not retarded enough to follow that shit.

If it's legit exploring I watch tonight
 
scorpiorising said:
Is it a traditional reality show? I'm not retarded enough to follow that shit.

If it's legit exploring I watch tonight
Its a mixed bag. But there is a bunch of legit shit. Like the episodes on "the secret"
 
Josh Gates has legit archaeological credibility, and I've enjoyed both Expedition Unknown and Destination Truth because they are just pure adventure shows with an entertaining host. There's less reality show bullshit and his crew is smaller and not outsiders hired by some production company. There's been some legit interesting discoveries on both shows. Some new structures buried by the jungle in Peru I believe. The Romanian forest episode of Destination Truth is probably one of the creepiest episodes of any show.
I'm glad Josh got to be part of something big like this, I know some people in the New England archaeology and hobbyist scene that have met him (he's from Mass.) and say he's a good dude.
 
