Anybody watch Expedition Uknown?

Josh Gates has legit archaeological credibility, and I've enjoyed both Expedition Unknown and Destination Truth because they are just pure adventure shows with an entertaining host. There's less reality show bullshit and his crew is smaller and not outsiders hired by some production company. There's been some legit interesting discoveries on both shows. Some new structures buried by the jungle in Peru I believe. The Romanian forest episode of Destination Truth is probably one of the creepiest episodes of any show.

I'm glad Josh got to be part of something big like this, I know some people in the New England archaeology and hobbyist scene that have met him (he's from Mass.) and say he's a good dude.