Anybody watch Expedition Uknown?

Latest episodes was about Petra. If you don't know what Petra is, its where the Holy grail was found in IJTLC. Its crazy that this site was found in 1812, but only recently they have been allowed to excavate the ground beneath the famous Carving of the Treasury. And they found a tomb. They don't know why the treasury was carved, but I think its an elaborate Tombstone that probably had inscriptions inside that were removed/destroyed.
Thoughts?
https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/12/science/petra-tomb-indiana-jones-discovery/index.html
