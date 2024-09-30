I've usually owned at least one wall calendar at any given time. Generally, I just put to use the best among the freebie calendars given out at local stores late in the year. Eventually, though, my aesthetic sense kicked in and I started buying landscape or fine art calendars. But about two years ago, I reversed my attitude and went totally practical. After brief trial and error, I hit upon a wall calendar that is ALL CALENDAR. No picture whatsoever!



I'm telling you, it's revolutionary! The calendar has kinda big writing spaces for each day. Since I don't need to look at stuff when checking out a date, it's much more useful.



This got me thinking. Some old commonplaces are becoming less common. People don't wear watches as often, for example. Maybe people don't bother with wall calendars anymore. Everybody has a digital calendar on their person most of the time, so I'm wondering whether anyone still uses wall calendars? Or even other kinds of physical calendars like standing pyramid calendars or those calendars that are like mats for your desk?