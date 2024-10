Rorschachxx said: PPV really isn't indicative of how much starpower a fighter has these days.



Streaming and on-demand-services have largely replaced PPV models in other countries and regions.



Add to it that this was a Abu Dhabi card, at Abu Dhabi time, catered to more international fans (who again don't use PPV as a buying model) and you'll most likely have low PPV numbers. Click to expand...

I actually understand all of that bro, but sadly have no way to get a metric on any of that, so am asking for the only one I can getWould LOVE to get streaming number, and access to what other 'needles' the UFC analyses but cannot see them disclosing any of that data.