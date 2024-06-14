Jonny ‘The Bonny’ Jones is looking for someone to come work for him and is offering “bank.” I interpret this post in two ways. Jon could very well be looking for a chef/nutritionist and the ad is legitimate.Or this could be coded message. “Chef/nutritionist” could mean drug dealer/supplier. “Someone flexible” could mean someone willing to import/smuggle. “Living in New Mexico” could mean travelling to Old Mexico to get the good stuff.Would any of your Sherbros apply for this position? Jon has money but he’s also a hothead. He may threaten you to do the dishes like he did to Colby Covington.