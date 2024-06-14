  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Any Sherdoggers looking for a job? Jon Jones is hiring

Jonny ‘The Bonny’ Jones is looking for someone to come work for him and is offering “bank.” I interpret this post in two ways. Jon could very well be looking for a chef/nutritionist and the ad is legitimate.

Or this could be coded message. “Chef/nutritionist” could mean drug dealer/supplier. “Someone flexible” could mean someone willing to import/smuggle. “Living in New Mexico” could mean travelling to Old Mexico to get the good stuff.

Would any of your Sherbros apply for this position? Jon has money but he’s also a hothead. He may threaten you to do the dishes like he did to Colby Covington.

IMG_4603.png
 
Welp, I don't think parole would let me leave the state, else I'd fill this dude up with all the nachos he can handle.
 
He is looking for a side piece.

Cheaper to hit grindr
 
Applied, I can grill chicken breast and boil brown rice.

Would need a work visa though.
 
He's at heavy weight ffs.

Eat lots Jon.

I'll take my bank payment in wads of cash snatched from a crashed car please.
 
