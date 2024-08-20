Any sherbros disability support workers/carers?

MMA IAN
Aussie Pride World Wide
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2015
- Messages
- 995
- Reaction score
- 84
So missus cracked the shits with her work and quit. Sick of working for other people she wants to be her own boss so has started up a company providing disability support services.
Any empathetic, nurturing and kind sherbros out there with experience In the sector?
I'm wondering about a normal day in the life of, how you get clients, variety of disabilities, tips and tricks, dos and don'ts, hourly rate, what makes a good support worker, basically....you know....all the stuff you normally research before you spend 4k to set up a company.
Any empathetic, nurturing and kind sherbros out there with experience In the sector?
I'm wondering about a normal day in the life of, how you get clients, variety of disabilities, tips and tricks, dos and don'ts, hourly rate, what makes a good support worker, basically....you know....all the stuff you normally research before you spend 4k to set up a company.