Any sherbros disability support workers/carers?

So missus cracked the shits with her work and quit. Sick of working for other people she wants to be her own boss so has started up a company providing disability support services.

Any empathetic, nurturing and kind sherbros out there with experience In the sector?

I'm wondering about a normal day in the life of, how you get clients, variety of disabilities, tips and tricks, dos and don'ts, hourly rate, what makes a good support worker, basically....you know....all the stuff you normally research before you spend 4k to set up a company.
 
I've heard that there's women that give hand jobs to men who can't do it themselves. Like they have no hands or some other kind of disability.

And it's not like prostitution. The women wear gloves and don't wear revealing clothing. It's all very clinical.

I forget what it's called. Manual release therapy I think?

Sorry, that's the only disability service I can think of.
 
This post just gave me release therapy. How much do I owe you?
 
Well it depends on what kind of support service you want to provide. I did a bit of councillor work a million years ago.

Does she want to be a nurse and help people in their homes? What kind of disability are you talking about?

Does she want to work with people who are disabled and need to find jobs?

If so you have to scour different career paths and see which ones make sense for the person. You will need a list of what they can do vs what they want to do and go from there.

Schools and community support centres are a good place to start. Churches do this kind of work, so do different union halls depending on the trade.

What kind of services will she provide?
 
I saw that episode!
 
