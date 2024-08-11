Any of you bros experts in car airconditioning systems?

Relatively new to me car. AC completely non existent. Pure heat blowing. Bought recharge kit. its got built in gauge GREEN YELLOW RED. yellow said "caution" not warning, stop, etc. At middle green it still felt hot after a few minutes. Took it to mid yellow. Now car ac is stuck in ECO mode, due to overpressure.

I need to bleed/vent/burn like 5-10% of this shit. I know its technically illegal but I dont give a F long as none of you rat. But seriously how can I force the system to vent a tiny amount with out destroying the car or messing with the system myself and potentially killing myself from refrigerant poisoning
 
You have to get an accurate meter with a bleeder valve. The meters on the DIY kits are rolling the dice.
 
I need to bleed/vent/burn like 5-10% of this shit. I know its technically illegal but I dont give a F long as none of you rat.
I didn't realize that was illegal but do it outside and you'll be fine
 
I didn't realize that was illegal but do it outside and you'll be fine
Yeah, don't do that. It's not good for the environment.
 
I know you're trying to sound cool, but you're not.

Quit telling others to do stupid shit like this.
You are right, it takes all of us to save the environment. I should be ashamed of myself
 
