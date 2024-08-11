Any of you bros experts in car airconditioning systems?

Relatively new to me car. AC completely non existent. Pure heat blowing. Bought recharge kit. its got built in gauge GREEN YELLOW RED. yellow said "caution" not warning, stop, etc. At middle green it still felt hot after a few minutes. Took it to mid yellow. Now car ac is stuck in ECO mode, due to overpressure.



I need to bleed/vent/burn like 5-10% of this shit. I know its technically illegal but I dont give a F long as none of you rat. But seriously how can I force the system to vent a tiny amount with out destroying the car or messing with the system myself and potentially killing myself from refrigerant poisoning