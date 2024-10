The only time I quit a job was working for this small time oil and gas company, working on a drilling rig (It was my first job in oil and gas). My boss was an asshole, the night shift all quit at once so my crew had to cover for them, and we were working on a shitty rig that was dangerous and breaking down constantly.



All of this meant we were working like 20-30 hour shifts and while the money was amazing, it was tough for me. Being a small time company, they hired all the guys that couldn't make it at a big company (couldn't pass a drug test). I'd never done drugs in my life, but if you're working 20-30 hour stretches in a physically demanding environment full of things that'll kill you if you switch off for a moment, you really need to be a crackhead to get through it. I worked there for a few months, and then during a rig move I just drove the fuck off and left them to it. Got a call from the boss while I was driving away and I told him I quit. He wasn't even surprised because people did it all the time.



That job taught me one thing which was being drug-free was a huge asset in the oil and gas business, so afterwards I just went to work for Haliburton fracking and it was 1000x better