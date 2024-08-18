Any good Indian historical novels?

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Despicable protagonist / protagonists, cutting throats banging hoes and playing high level political games before 1800.

It's a plus if it is not about a monarch. More like someone a couple of steps down from the monarchs or a step removed in the hierarchy.

If it is written by a politically heterodox person it is also advantage but it is not a must.
 
iu
 
All you need to know is that Ganesha was riding a mouse like others ride horses. The End.
 
iu
Great , maybe post this in your og post dork .
Your attempt at a gotcha moment falls flat in comparison to your vague original post .
WTF are you even talking about ?
 
Ramayana?
 
en.m.wikipedia.org

Sandokan - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

Not all set in India, but some of the novels are
"they also move to India to smash down the Thugs, a notorious band of stranglers devoted to the goddess Kali."
 
