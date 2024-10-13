Any fighter that gets eye poked or low blowed should refuse to fight on

koa pomaikai
I think fighters need to just stop fighting if they get eye poked or low blowed, hurt or not, just refuse.
Either get a DQ win or no contest that shit. You still get paid and you get a early night at the office.
If this happened across the board, these fouls will be taken far more seriously.
