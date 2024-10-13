Any fighter that gets eye poked or low blowed should refuse to fight on

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
310
Reaction score
729
I think fighters need to just stop fighting if they get eye poked or low blowed, hurt or not, just refuse.

Either get a DQ win or no contest that shit. You still get paid and you get a early night at the office.

If this happened across the board, these fouls will be taken far more seriously.
 
I agree with you but the “warrior mentality” shit makes it hard to do if you’re in there. Plus fans would absolutely hate you
 
I dont generally agree but Anthony Smith should have taken the W over Jones and gone into full troll mode
 
That is a good way to get on the UFC and Dana's bad side. If you do it multiple times? Good chance you will be cut.

Cody Brundage milked a DQ win last year from an illegal elbow. He just took an NC for illegal elbows this summer. Good chance he doesn't fight in UFC again.
 
The rankings would literally be "who gets eyepoked more"
 
ExitLUPin said:
That is a good way to get on the UFC and Dana's bad side. If you do it multiple times? Good chance you will be cut.

Cody Brundage milked a DQ win last year from an illegal elbow. He just took an NC for illegal elbows this summer. Good chance he doesn't fight in UFC again.
Click to expand...

UFC might hate you, but it’d be terrible publicity for them cutting someone who was fouled and refused to fight for said foul.

Plus, I feel like that’s a lawsuit waiting to happen.
 
mb23100 said:
I dont generally agree but Anthony Smith should have taken the W over Jones and gone into full troll mode
Click to expand...

Jones would have like 15 losses/no contests if people refused to fight on after eye pokes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,575
Messages
56,331,953
Members
175,167
Latest member
vito121212

Share this page

Back
Top