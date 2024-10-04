any fellow fainters amongst my faithful fellow forum followers

Got up to take a piss around 1:30 am.. Felt fine but have been under a lot of stress lately, most but not all of it behind me now.



Was walking back to my bedroom just a few steps down the hall...Woke up with my wife over top of me repeatedly saying "Are you okay?!? are you okay!?!?



Did the weird my brain is rebooting thing, got all clammy for a bit, but eventually came around and was coherent enough to convince her I could go back to sleep and not die thing......have a pretty good scrape on my arm and whiplashy neck pain because I evidently spun and landed on my back. Think I might be slightly concussed but that fog is clearing, feels like I'm a bit slow and foggy after a hard sparring session.



Have gone full out fall down about 5 times in my life now, hadn't had one of these in about a decade or more. Have been tested and never found a root cause but being hungry seems to have been a factor and I may have been a bit dehydrated last night. Could also be panic attacks ala Tony Soprano.



Anyone else faint? Anyone want to share their fainting stories? Or just go to the farting stories that I'm sure are about to come flying my way