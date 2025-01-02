Any Environment for a Decade

A wizard says he'll magically teleport you to any environment of your choosing where you can live rent free for a decade. Water, power, food, devices, tools, etc. will all be provided.

But there's a catch.



You'll be completely alone, devoid any human contact for this time. No service workers, no delivery guys, no women. No contact with other people will be allowed.

You can get internet access to watch shows, movies, online classes, adult films and whatnot, but you won't be able to message or call anyone. You can't post comments or use sherdog.



Once you choose an environment, a large area of land will be isolated for you and you can't leave it to go to different environment. Say if you choose a tropical island, you can't get on a boat to try to visit the tundras for example. There's a magical force field or something preventing you.



Once you're in, you'll be completely alone. Since there is nobody else around, you'll have to cook, clean, do repairs if needed all on your own.

But otherwise you'll be set on a material level. You won't have to worry about running out of food and the wizard will magically prevent you from getting sick or seriously injured.

You can choose any number of animal companions as long as it's realistically sustainable in that environment. You can't choose a million elephants because there'd be no way to feed them all.



What kind of environment do you think would you can spend completely devoid of human contact without going crazy the longest?



I think for me it would be a topical island that has a mountain. There would be waves so I can surf, I can spearfish for food, ride around the beach on an ATV, climb the mountain for the views and a slight change in the environment, have a gun for hunting, grow weed, etc. There would be a lot of activities for me to spend my time. I would take a few puppies to accompany me so I don't get too lonely and watch them grow up. After ten years though I'm sure I'd still go crazy without any human contact.



What would you choose?