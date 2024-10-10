Any Drs, Nurse, or Radiography technicians on here who could translated medicalese to English for me?

Periprosthetic lucency along the humeral component"

Well corticated focus of ossification along the posterior superior and lateral aspects of the glenosphere"

CT Scan report attached along with X ray for reference.I underlined the parts which I think may be useful info for me.Does this mean something along the lines of "there is a space* &/or you can see thru the bone near the segment of the implant which goes into the humerus" ?*either low bone density, fracture or some sort of empty space?The yellow line I don't have much understanding at all.Ossification... is that a bone growth? I've seen that on other reports"Well corticated" ... some sort of clear line, lesion or marking that shows up? Guessing here.Posterior, superior and lateral ... the back of, top of and side of ... right?Glenosphere... I'm guessing that is a "ball" of the ball and socket function.So there is bone growing around the ball implant...? Is that right? Close?____________________________________My undereducated guess...let me know had badly i failed."Shit is fucked up and maybe broken, worn away or loose along the humerus near the implant and there is some shit that doesnt belong there around the ball implant part."