Any Drs, Nurse, or Radiography technicians on here who could translated medicalese to English for me?

CT Scan report attached along with X ray for reference.

I underlined the parts which I think may be useful info for me.

"Periprosthetic lucency along the humeral component"

Does this mean something along the lines of "there is a space* &/or you can see thru the bone near the segment of the implant which goes into the humerus" ?

*either low bone density, fracture or some sort of empty space?


The yellow line I don't have much understanding at all.

"Well corticated focus of ossification along the posterior superior and lateral aspects of the glenosphere"

Ossification... is that a bone growth? I've seen that on other reports

"Well corticated" ... some sort of clear line, lesion or marking that shows up? Guessing here.

Posterior, superior and lateral ... the back of, top of and side of ... right?

Glenosphere... I'm guessing that is a "ball" of the ball and socket function.

So there is bone growing around the ball implant...? Is that right? Close?


____________________________________


My undereducated guess...
let me know had badly i failed. {<shrug}



"Shit is fucked up and maybe broken, worn away or loose along the humerus near the implant and there is some shit that doesnt belong there around the ball implant part."
<Y2JSmirk>




Screenshot_20241010_153146_Samsung Notes~3.jpgScreenshot_20241003_175128_Photos.jpg
 
Just take another rip of ketamine and shut the fuck up Jeff.

lol j/k amigo
 
So there is bone growing around the ball implant...? Is that right? Close?
I guess the area of the bone where the glenospere is getting thicker and pushing the humerus away from the shoulder
 
1) You've got a gap of some sort between your implant and the bone. Looks the same as the scan they did on you last month, but they want to check your scans from last year when you had your surgery done.

2) You exploded the shit out of the upper end of your humerus bone, but it seems to be in one piece right now and there's no new fractures.

* I am not a doctor, but I did sleep with a med school student when I was in university.
 
128b718e-4572-4a71-9586-e7c3069b90e5_screenshot.jpg128b718e-4572-4a71-9586-e7c3069b90e5_text.gif
 

jamal-murray.gif
 
Sounds like they are saying that your facture seems to have healed (usually using the term "ossification" for that) and there is some space there that they're not sure if it is consistent with the way it was before the surgery or not. So nothing concerning really but they want to confirm the space that's there is not changed.

I'm a certified medical coder and also an ex Lab Tech.
 
Bone deterioration on the humerus on one area, proper bone growth around the implant in another.

Edit: My qualifications are that I'm forklift certified.
 
