Bantamweight contenders Antonio Vargas and Winston "El Fantasma" Guerrero (22-0, 13 KOs) will meet for the interim WBA title atop MVP's Most Valuable Prospects 10 card at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida on December 13.Vargas, 18-1 (10 KOs), outpointed Hernan Marquez over 10 rounds on Most Valuable Prospects 3 in October 2023 and most recently recovered from a first-round knockdown to drop Jonathan Rodriguez in rounds two and seven en route to a seventh-round stoppage in February. He will face Guerrero, 22-0 (13 KOs), a 24 year old from Managua, Nicaragua, who will be aiming to end Rodriguez's eight-fight win streak and maintain his own unbeaten record.The co-main event will mark the return of the 18-year-old boxer and actor Javon “Wanna” Walton, 1-0-1 (1 KO), who will fight Erik Hanley, 1-1 (1 KO), over four junior featherweight rounds.Also on the card will be the undefeated Armenian-American heavyweight knockout artist Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan, 6-0 (6 KOs). A standout amateur who suffered a narrow loss in 2021 to the 2020 Olympic gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov, Hovhannisyan is trained by the hall-of-fame inductee Joe Goossen. He will square off against the Las Vegas-based Samoan Patrick “Magic” Mailata, 6-2 (3 KOs).