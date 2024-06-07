  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Antonio Plazibat returns at GLORY 95 in Zagrab, Croatia on September 21

Hopefully his arm is completely healed by then; that was a nasty break against Cookie.
Also, Arena Zagreb is very big with a capacity of 22k. Looks like GLORY has a lot of trust in Antonio’s starpower, which he has! During my vacation in Split (near his hometown) last summer, literally everyone seemed to know and love Plazibat, and that was very cool to notice.
This event will take place in Zagreb though, which is 400km away from Split, so let’s see, but it’ll probably sellout regardless. Last year during GLORY Collision 5, the Rotterdam Ahoy (the Netherlands) was completely packed with Croatian fans.

I’m curious who will be Antonio Plazibat’s opponent for his comeback fight.
 
